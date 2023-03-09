A share of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) closed at $5.27 per share on Wednesday, down from $5.28 day before. While Grupo Televisa S.A.B. has underperformed by -0.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TV fell by -42.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.90 to $4.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.82% in the last 200 days.

On November 29, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) to Neutral. A report published by Credit Suisse on August 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TV. UBS also rated TV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 28, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on June 02, 2022, and assigned a price target of $11.50. Barclays March 23, 2022d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for TV, as published in its report on March 23, 2022. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)

It’s important to note that TV shareholders are currently getting $0.09 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 49.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TV is registering an average volume of 3.60M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.59%, with a gain of 3.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.78, showing growth from the present price of $5.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dodge & Cox’s position in TV has decreased by -0.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 64,848,920 shares of the stock, with a value of $398.82 million, following the sale of -150,000 additional shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC made another increased to its shares in TV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.23%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,000,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $196.53 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 31,955,952.

During the first quarter, Harris Associates LP subtracted a -30,511,049 position in TV. Alua Capital Management LP purchased an additional 2.19 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 31.57%, now holding 9.11 million shares worth $56.02 million. At the end of the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B decreased its TV holdings by -1.37% and now holds 8.36 million TV shares valued at $51.4 million with the lessened -0.12 million shares during the period. TV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 40.90% at present.