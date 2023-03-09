Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) marked $7.88 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $7.53. While Himax Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 4.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HIMX fell by -26.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.36 to $4.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.59% in the last 200 days.

On July 14, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) to Neutral. A report published by Nomura on April 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HIMX. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for HIMX, as published in its report on March 25, 2020. Lake Street’s report from January 31, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $5 for HIMX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

HIMX currently pays a dividend of $1.25 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -42.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Himax Technologies Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.01M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HIMX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.93%, with a gain of 3.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.91, showing growth from the present price of $7.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HIMX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Himax Technologies Inc. Shares?

The Taiwan based company Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) is one of the biggest names in Semiconductors. When comparing Himax Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.36, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -70.40%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HIMX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HIMX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Lazard Asset Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in HIMX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.89%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -199,565 additional shares for a total stake of worth $25.99 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,189,382.

HIMX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.60% at present.