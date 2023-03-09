Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) closed Wednesday at $4.54 per share, up from $4.51 a day earlier. While Planet Labs PBC has overperformed by 0.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PL rose by 0.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.51 to $3.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.88% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On January 23, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by Deutsche Bank on November 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PL. Needham also reiterated PL shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 15, 2022. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on January 27, 2022, and assigned a price target of $10.50. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PL, as published in its report on January 12, 2022. Wedbush’s report from January 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $10 for PL shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -47.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Planet Labs PBC’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PL is recording an average volume of 1.53M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.00%, with a gain of 1.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Planet Labs PBC Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PL has increased by 2.45% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,906,301 shares of the stock, with a value of $83.69 million, following the purchase of 404,772 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.66%.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its PL holdings by -3.05% and now holds 4.02 million PL shares valued at $19.9 million with the lessened -0.13 million shares during the period. PL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.00% at present.