New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) marked $0.88 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $0.90. While New Gold Inc. has underperformed by -1.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NGD fell by -49.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.99 to $0.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.44% in the last 200 days.

On March 03, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) recommending Sector Perform. A report published by TD Securities on December 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Reduce’ for NGD. RBC Capital Mkts also Upgraded NGD shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $1.25 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 03, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts September 08, 2021d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for NGD, as published in its report on September 08, 2021. CIBC also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of New Gold Inc. (NGD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -19.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of New Gold Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.90M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NGD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.86%, with a loss of -7.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.16, showing growth from the present price of $0.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NGD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze New Gold Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.31%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NGD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NGD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Van Eck Associates Corp.’s position in NGD has increased by 0.77% in the first quarter. The company now owns 66,282,805 shares of the stock, with a value of $78.21 million, following the purchase of 507,971 additional shares during the last quarter. AzValor Asset Management SGIIC SA made another increased to its shares in NGD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 24.27%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 11,216,136 additional shares for a total stake of worth $67.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 57,423,652.

During the first quarter, Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment M added a 2,449,000 position in NGD. Renaissance Technologies LLC sold an additional -1.15 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.45%, now holding 14.25 million shares worth $16.82 million. At the end of the first quarter, Sprott Asset Management LP decreased its NGD holdings by -0.09% and now holds 13.64 million NGD shares valued at $16.09 million with the lessened 12386.0 shares during the period. NGD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.90% at present.