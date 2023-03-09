The share price of Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) rose to $14.22 per share on Wednesday from $13.95. While Coupang Inc. has overperformed by 1.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CPNG fell by -27.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.35 to $8.98, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.50% in the last 200 days.

On March 02, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) to Neutral. A report published by Deutsche Bank on March 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CPNG. Barclays also rated CPNG shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 09, 2023. New Street Initiated an Buy rating on December 01, 2022, and assigned a price target of $25. HSBC Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CPNG, as published in its report on October 07, 2022. CLSA’s report from August 16, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $16.40 for CPNG shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Coupang Inc. (CPNG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Coupang Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CPNG is recording an average volume of 7.32M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.10%, with a loss of -3.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.20, showing growth from the present price of $14.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CPNG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Coupang Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CPNG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CPNG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in CPNG has increased by 6.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 115,176,100 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.95 billion, following the purchase of 6,742,347 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem made another decreased to its shares in CPNG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.60%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -4,902,184 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.4 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 82,696,885.

During the first quarter, Maverick Capital Ltd. subtracted a -5,048,773 position in CPNG. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 7664.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.01%, now holding 66.16 million shares worth $1.12 billion. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. increased its CPNG holdings by 2.35% and now holds 47.6 million CPNG shares valued at $803.88 million with the added 1.09 million shares during the period. CPNG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.10% at present.