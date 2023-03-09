A share of Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) closed at $15.75 per share on Wednesday, down from $15.76 day before. While Remitly Global Inc. has underperformed by -0.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RELY rose by 67.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.92 to $6.66, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.87% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Remitly Global Inc. (RELY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Remitly Global Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RELY is registering an average volume of 956.82K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.91%, with a gain of 9.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.79, showing growth from the present price of $15.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RELY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Remitly Global Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RELY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RELY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RELY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.88%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 74,180 additional shares for a total stake of worth $102.47 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,496,999.

During the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I added a 191,351 position in RELY. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 2.35 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 66.14%, now holding 5.91 million shares worth $71.26 million. At the end of the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services increased its RELY holdings by 23.14% and now holds 4.14 million RELY shares valued at $49.9 million with the added 0.78 million shares during the period. RELY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 71.80% at present.