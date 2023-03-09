As of Wednesday, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (NYSE:CCL) stock closed at $10.53, down from $10.87 the previous day. While Carnival Corporation & plc has underperformed by -3.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCL fell by -32.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.50 to $6.11, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.83% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On December 06, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) recommending Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on June 29, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Underweight’ rating for CCL. Barclays also rated CCL shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 29, 2022. Susquehanna Initiated an Neutral rating on June 09, 2022, and assigned a price target of $15. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Underweight’ rating for CCL, as published in its report on March 30, 2022. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 198.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Carnival Corporation & plc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -71.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CCL is recording 39.66M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.96%, with a loss of -0.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.81, showing growth from the present price of $10.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Carnival Corporation & plc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CCL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CCL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CCL has increased by 2.45% in the first quarter. The company now owns 107,886,486 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.17 billion, following the purchase of 2,584,246 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in CCL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 21.93%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 8,161,115 additional shares for a total stake of worth $490.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 45,369,932.

During the first quarter, Truist Bank added a 6,023 position in CCL. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 51577.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.14%, now holding 35.73 million shares worth $386.6 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its CCL holdings by 4.39% and now holds 20.03 million CCL shares valued at $216.77 million with the added 0.84 million shares during the period. CCL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 50.90% at present.