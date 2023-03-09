Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) marked $51.02 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $50.17. While Alcoa Corporation has overperformed by 1.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AA fell by -40.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $98.09 to $33.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.53% in the last 200 days.

On February 22, 2023, Citigroup Upgraded Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) to Buy. A report published by B. Riley Securities on January 19, 2023, Reiterated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for AA. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded AA shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $56 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 09, 2022. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on October 07, 2022, and assigned a price target of $43. Wolfe Research September 22, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for AA, as published in its report on September 22, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from September 16, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $66 for AA shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Alcoa Corporation (AA)

AA currently pays a dividend of $0.40 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -20.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Alcoa Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 4.87M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.64%, with a loss of -1.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $55.64, showing growth from the present price of $51.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alcoa Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AA has increased by 2.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,806,700 shares of the stock, with a value of $930.22 million, following the purchase of 380,519 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in AA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.13%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -646,600 additional shares for a total stake of worth $783.92 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,006,119.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 732,949 position in AA. DZ PRIVATBANK SA purchased an additional 4.48 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4,737.06%, now holding 4.58 million shares worth $239.17 million. At the end of the first quarter, Thélème Partners LLP increased its AA holdings by 19.40% and now holds 4.06 million AA shares valued at $212.17 million with the added 0.66 million shares during the period. AA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.60% at present.