A share of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) closed at $10.64 per share on Wednesday, up from $10.62 day before. While Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has overperformed by 0.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ELAN fell by -58.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.68 to $10.54, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.63% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) to Equal-Weight. A report published by JP Morgan on August 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ELAN. Goldman also Downgraded ELAN shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 21, 2022. Piper Sandler Initiated an Neutral rating on July 12, 2022, and assigned a price target of $22. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ELAN, as published in its report on November 18, 2021. Stifel’s report from October 28, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $34 for ELAN shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ELAN is registering an average volume of 6.88M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.59%, with a loss of -5.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.56, showing growth from the present price of $10.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ELAN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ELAN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ELAN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dodge & Cox’s position in ELAN has increased by 59.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 84,775,075 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.16 billion, following the purchase of 31,773,735 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ELAN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.08%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,955,662 additional shares for a total stake of worth $613.73 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 44,699,964.

During the first quarter, PRIMECAP Management Co. added a 2,560,199 position in ELAN. Amundi Asset Management US, Inc. sold an additional -1.91 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.63%, now holding 20.22 million shares worth $277.66 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. decreased its ELAN holdings by -31.00% and now holds 18.65 million ELAN shares valued at $256.09 million with the lessened -8.38 million shares during the period. ELAN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.10% at present.