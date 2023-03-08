As of Tuesday, Westwater Resources Inc.’s (AMEX:WWR) stock closed at $1.09, up from $0.97 the previous day. While Westwater Resources Inc. has overperformed by 12.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WWR fell by -40.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.46 to $0.77, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.21% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR)

One of the most important indicators of Westwater Resources Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WWR is recording 316.29K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.58%, with a gain of 18.87% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Westwater Resources Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.11%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WWR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WWR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WWR has increased by 0.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,970,235 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.13 million, following the purchase of 1,087 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in WWR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.25%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 15,553 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.53 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 494,033.

At the end of the first quarter, Citadel Securities LLC increased its WWR holdings by 180.59% and now holds 0.18 million WWR shares valued at $0.2 million with the added 0.12 million shares during the period. WWR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 10.60% at present.