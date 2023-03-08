In Tuesday’s session, Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) marked $34.92 per share, down from $35.89 in the previous session. While Viasat Inc. has underperformed by -2.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VSAT fell by -23.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $52.72 to $25.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.38% in the last 200 days.

On January 26, 2023, William Blair Downgraded Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Raymond James on November 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for VSAT. Morgan Stanley also rated VSAT shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $51 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 16, 2021. Raymond James November 09, 2021d the rating to Outperform on November 09, 2021, and set its price target from $70 to $62. Needham initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for VSAT, as published in its report on June 22, 2021. Raymond James’s report from April 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $67 for VSAT shares, giving the stock a ‘Strong Buy’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Viasat Inc. (VSAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Viasat Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and VSAT has an average volume of 457.50K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.03%, with a gain of 9.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $51.00, showing growth from the present price of $34.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VSAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Viasat Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VSAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VSAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in VSAT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.85%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -130,105 additional shares for a total stake of worth $237.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,904,510.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 517,044 position in VSAT. FPR Partners LLC sold an additional -0.55 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -10.38%, now holding 4.73 million shares worth $162.78 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its VSAT holdings by 14.09% and now holds 3.04 million VSAT shares valued at $104.74 million with the added 0.38 million shares during the period. VSAT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.90% at present.