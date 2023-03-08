U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) marked $13.31 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $13.35. While U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SLCA fell by -5.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.54 to $9.47, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.02% in the last 200 days.

On July 13, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Evercore ISI on June 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for SLCA. Evercore ISI also Downgraded SLCA shares as ‘In-line’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 02, 2022. Barclays May 28, 2021d the rating to Underweight on May 28, 2021, and set its price target from $12 to $10. Evercore ISI January 04, 2021d its ‘In-line’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for SLCA, as published in its report on January 04, 2021. Citigroup’s report from December 15, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $7 for SLCA shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 44.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 690.81K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SLCA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.77%, with a gain of 9.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.12, showing growth from the present price of $13.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SLCA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. Shares?

The USA based company U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) is one of the biggest names in Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. When comparing U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.31, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 259.00%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SLCA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SLCA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SLCA has increased by 6.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,883,278 shares of the stock, with a value of $157.69 million, following the purchase of 760,849 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SLCA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.54%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 222,053 additional shares for a total stake of worth $79.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,491,785.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 149,255 position in SLCA. Renaissance Technologies LLC sold an additional -0.49 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -12.09%, now holding 3.59 million shares worth $43.98 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its SLCA holdings by -5.40% and now holds 3.44 million SLCA shares valued at $42.16 million with the lessened -0.2 million shares during the period. SLCA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.00% at present.