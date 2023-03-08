Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) closed Tuesday at $57.14 per share, down from $61.52 a day earlier. While Piedmont Lithium Inc. has underperformed by -7.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLL fell by -3.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $79.99 to $32.08, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.11% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On October 27, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) recommending Buy. A report published by Cowen on May 23, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for PLL. DA Davidson also rated PLL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $85 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 23, 2021. Clarksons Platou Initiated an Buy rating on May 05, 2021, and assigned a price target of $86. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for PLL, as published in its report on May 04, 2021. B. Riley Securities’s report from January 25, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $66 for PLL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PLL is recording an average volume of 493.05K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.65%, with a loss of -11.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $107.14, showing growth from the present price of $57.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Piedmont Lithium Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PLL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PLL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in PLL has increased by 2.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,445,609 shares of the stock, with a value of $99.23 million, following the purchase of 29,491 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PLL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.01%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 11,125 additional shares for a total stake of worth $76.32 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,111,846.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -852 position in PLL. Van Eck Associates Corp. sold an additional 74860.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -10.41%, now holding 0.64 million shares worth $44.22 million. At the end of the first quarter, Principal Global Investors LLC decreased its PLL holdings by -2.14% and now holds 0.33 million PLL shares valued at $22.53 million with the lessened 7193.0 shares during the period. PLL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.70% at present.