Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) marked $5.41 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $5.74. While Wallbox N.V. has underperformed by -5.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WBX fell by -54.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.43 to $3.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.91% in the last 200 days.

On November 22, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) recommending Outperform. A report published by Credit Suisse on September 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for WBX. Barclays also rated WBX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 05, 2022. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on July 13, 2022, and assigned a price target of $14. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for WBX, as published in its report on May 25, 2022. Chardan Capital Markets’s report from March 31, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $19 for WBX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 148.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 615.79K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for WBX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.92%, with a loss of -4.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.44, showing growth from the present price of $5.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WBX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wallbox N.V. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 61.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WBX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WBX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC’s position in WBX has increased by 2.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,916,805 shares of the stock, with a value of $21.89 million, following the purchase of 90,925 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in WBX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 90.69%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,495,166 additional shares for a total stake of worth $17.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,143,784.

During the first quarter, Stifel Nicolaus & Co., Inc. added a 79,940 position in WBX. First Trust Advisors LP sold an additional 13994.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.56%, now holding 0.88 million shares worth $4.92 million. WBX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.00% at present.