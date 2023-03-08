As of Tuesday, Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NTLA) stock closed at $40.03, down from $40.08 the previous day. While Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -0.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NTLA fell by -38.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $78.58 to $32.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.45% in the last 200 days.

On February 01, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) recommending Overweight. A report published by Citigroup on January 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for NTLA. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on October 11, 2022, and assigned a price target of $84. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for NTLA, as published in its report on September 21, 2022. Citigroup’s report from September 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $50 for NTLA shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NTLA is recording 1.18M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.09%, with a loss of -0.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $96.28, showing growth from the present price of $40.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NTLA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Intellia Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NTLA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NTLA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in NTLA has decreased by -2.45% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,420,782 shares of the stock, with a value of $399.82 million, following the sale of -236,270 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in NTLA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 18.14%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,169,617 additional shares for a total stake of worth $323.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,618,902.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 1,199,734 position in NTLA. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 1.07 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 39.70%, now holding 3.75 million shares worth $159.35 million. At the end of the first quarter, Nikko Asset Management Americas, increased its NTLA holdings by 0.41% and now holds 2.98 million NTLA shares valued at $126.3 million with the added 12074.0 shares during the period. NTLA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.40% at present.