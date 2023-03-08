Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) marked $1.26 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $1.14. While Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 10.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QLGN fell by -79.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.20 to $1.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -58.39% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -118.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 247.82K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for QLGN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.19%, with a gain of 9.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QLGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QLGN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QLGN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in QLGN has decreased by -6.89% in the first quarter. The company now owns 93,844 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.12 million, following the sale of -6,945 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in QLGN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.01%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -2 additional shares for a total stake of worth $33334.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 25,840.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC subtracted a -3 position in QLGN. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 1.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.01%, now holding 10930.0 shares worth $14100.0. QLGN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 5.80% at present.