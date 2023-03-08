A share of Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) closed at $3.88 per share on Tuesday, up from $3.36 day before. While Latham Group Inc. has overperformed by 15.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SWIM fell by -74.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.50 to $2.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.58% in the last 200 days.

On December 14, 2022, Barclays Downgraded Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) to Equal Weight. A report published by Stifel on December 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for SWIM. Goldman also Downgraded SWIM shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $5.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 13, 2022. BofA Securities November 11, 2021d the rating to Buy on November 11, 2021, and set its price target from $18 to $27. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for SWIM, as published in its report on November 08, 2021. Wolfe Research’s report from May 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $38 for SWIM shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Latham Group Inc. (SWIM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Latham Group Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SWIM is registering an average volume of 458.24K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.68%, with a gain of 22.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.75, showing growth from the present price of $3.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SWIM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Latham Group Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Building Products & Equipment market, Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) is based in the USA. When comparing Latham Group Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 60.63, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 204.20%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SWIM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SWIM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment’s position in SWIM has decreased by -4.30% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,935,678 shares of the stock, with a value of $26.12 million, following the sale of -266,867 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in SWIM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -20.08%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -678,874 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.89 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,702,190.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -51,546 position in SWIM. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Par purchased an additional 0.82 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 106.31%, now holding 1.59 million shares worth $6.99 million. At the end of the first quarter, Columbia Management Investment Ad increased its SWIM holdings by 103.87% and now holds 1.55 million SWIM shares valued at $6.83 million with the added 0.79 million shares during the period. SWIM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.50% at present.