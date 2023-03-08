The share price of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) fell to $185.01 per share on Tuesday from $185.77. While Repligen Corporation has underperformed by -0.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RGEN rose by 3.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $262.26 to $137.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.25% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On December 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) recommending Hold. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on December 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Perform’ rating for RGEN. UBS also rated RGEN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $213 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 20, 2022. Exane BNP Paribas Initiated an Outperform rating on October 14, 2021, and assigned a price target of $330. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for RGEN, as published in its report on November 10, 2020. H.C. Wainwright’s report from August 24, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $168 for RGEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Repligen Corporation (RGEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Repligen Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RGEN is recording an average volume of 537.93K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.85%, with a gain of 6.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $203.20, showing growth from the present price of $185.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RGEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Repligen Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector, Repligen Corporation (RGEN) is based in the USA. When comparing Repligen Corporation shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 57.03, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 69.80%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RGEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RGEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RGEN has increased by 1.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,131,246 shares of the stock, with a value of $950.82 million, following the purchase of 75,212 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RGEN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 38.56%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,411,078 additional shares for a total stake of worth $939.59 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,070,657.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 268,772 position in RGEN. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.14 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.69%, now holding 1.78 million shares worth $330.1 million. At the end of the first quarter, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its RGEN holdings by 5.42% and now holds 1.6 million RGEN shares valued at $296.85 million with the added 82356.0 shares during the period. RGEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.40% at present.