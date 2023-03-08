Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) marked $7.31 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $7.14. While Altus Power Inc. has overperformed by 2.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMPS fell by -2.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.72 to $4.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.09% in the last 200 days.

On January 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) to Overweight. A report published by Evercore ISI on January 04, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for AMPS. JP Morgan also Upgraded AMPS shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 14, 2022. UBS Initiated an Buy rating on October 25, 2022, and assigned a price target of $14. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for AMPS, as published in its report on July 18, 2022. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 51.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Altus Power Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 848.83K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AMPS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.30%, with a gain of 7.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.29, showing growth from the present price of $7.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Altus Power Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 56.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMPS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMPS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Blackstone Alternative Credit Adv’s position in AMPS has decreased by -4.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,775,125 shares of the stock, with a value of $166.62 million, following the sale of -1,050,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in AMPS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.87%.

AMPS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 41.40% at present.