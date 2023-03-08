A share of Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) closed at $1.39 per share on Tuesday, up from $1.36 day before. While Vacasa Inc. has overperformed by 2.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VCSA fell by -79.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.38 to $1.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.79% in the last 200 days.

On November 10, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) to Neutral. A report published by Deutsche Bank on October 03, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for VCSA. JMP Securities also rated VCSA shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $6.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 09, 2022. JP Morgan Initiated an Overweight rating on February 16, 2022, and assigned a price target of $10. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Sector Weight’ rating for VCSA, as published in its report on January 31, 2022. Oppenheimer’s report from January 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $12 for VCSA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Vacasa Inc. (VCSA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Vacasa Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -230.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VCSA is registering an average volume of 1.23M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.37%, with a loss of -4.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.89, showing growth from the present price of $1.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VCSA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vacasa Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Software – Application market, Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) is based in the USA. When comparing Vacasa Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 0.69, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -55.80%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VCSA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VCSA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in VCSA has increased by 10.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,530,070 shares of the stock, with a value of $16.68 million, following the purchase of 916,536 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in VCSA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 108.57%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,321,963 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,381,830.

During the first quarter, Balyasny Asset Management LP added a 4,875,650 position in VCSA. Comprehensive Financial Managemen sold an additional -5.45 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -50.00%, now holding 5.45 million shares worth $9.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, 683 Capital Management LLC decreased its VCSA holdings by -8.89% and now holds 3.5 million VCSA shares valued at $6.12 million with the lessened -0.34 million shares during the period. VCSA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.80% at present.