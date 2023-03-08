The share price of TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) fell to $80.16 per share on Tuesday from $80.94. While TransMedics Group Inc. has underperformed by -0.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TMDX rose by 332.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $82.60 to $16.16, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 62.86% in the last 200 days.

On August 02, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) to Overweight. A report published by JP Morgan on October 08, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TMDX. Oppenheimer also rated TMDX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 07, 2020. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for TMDX, as published in its report on May 28, 2019. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 223.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of TransMedics Group Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TMDX is recording an average volume of 390.49K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.22%, with a gain of 0.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $78.00, showing decline from the present price of $80.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TMDX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TransMedics Group Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TMDX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TMDX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in TMDX has decreased by -16.88% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,264,930 shares of the stock, with a value of $205.76 million, following the sale of -663,124 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in TMDX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.47%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 354,722 additional shares for a total stake of worth $131.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,087,326.

During the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B added a 197,273 position in TMDX. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 45535.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.91%, now holding 1.61 million shares worth $101.64 million. At the end of the first quarter, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC decreased its TMDX holdings by -10.38% and now holds 1.2 million TMDX shares valued at $75.86 million with the lessened -0.14 million shares during the period. TMDX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.80% at present.