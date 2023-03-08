SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) closed Tuesday at $8.09 per share, down from $8.15 a day earlier. While SunOpta Inc. has underperformed by -0.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STKL rose by 65.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.67 to $4.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.88% in the last 200 days.

On September 10, 2021, Cowen started tracking SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) recommending Outperform. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on July 09, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for STKL. Canaccord Genuity also rated STKL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 13, 2021. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on December 10, 2020, and assigned a price target of $15. Wunderlich March 02, 2017d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for STKL, as published in its report on March 02, 2017. Wunderlich’s report from October 11, 2016 suggests a price prediction of $10 for STKL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of SunOpta Inc. (STKL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of SunOpta Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and STKL is recording an average volume of 883.98K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.09%, with a gain of 5.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing growth from the present price of $8.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STKL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SunOpta Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in STKL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in STKL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in STKL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.70%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -336,400 additional shares for a total stake of worth $38.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,684,098.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 450,844 position in STKL. American Century Investment Manag purchased an additional 3.38 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 362.89%, now holding 4.32 million shares worth $35.26 million. At the end of the first quarter, FIAM LLC increased its STKL holdings by 8.36% and now holds 3.69 million STKL shares valued at $30.12 million with the added 0.28 million shares during the period. STKL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 62.50% at present.