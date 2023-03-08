The share price of Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) fell to $32.21 per share on Tuesday from $33.27. While Surgery Partners Inc. has underperformed by -3.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SGRY fell by -39.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $63.87 to $20.46, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.53% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On November 23, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Reiterated Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) to Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on June 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SGRY. Citigroup also rated SGRY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 10, 2022. Barclays Initiated an Overweight rating on November 30, 2021, and assigned a price target of $73. Stifel November 29, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SGRY, as published in its report on November 29, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from November 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $50 for SGRY shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Surgery Partners Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SGRY is recording an average volume of 673.56K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.35%, with a loss of -3.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.00, showing growth from the present price of $32.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SGRY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Surgery Partners Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SGRY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SGRY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in SGRY has increased by 34.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,597,779 shares of the stock, with a value of $551.05 million, following the purchase of 4,301,006 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 6,794,478 additional shares for a total stake of worth $225.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,794,478.

During the first quarter, Durable Capital Partners LP added a 3,719,766 position in SGRY. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 2.05 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 55.64%, now holding 5.72 million shares worth $190.03 million. At the end of the first quarter, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its SGRY holdings by 24.78% and now holds 5.48 million SGRY shares valued at $181.91 million with the added 1.09 million shares during the period. SGRY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.00% at present.