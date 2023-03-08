As of Tuesday, Mustang Bio Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MBIO) stock closed at $0.47, down from $0.51 the previous day. While Mustang Bio Inc. has underperformed by -6.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MBIO fell by -39.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.17 to $0.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.07% in the last 200 days.

On May 18, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) recommending Buy. A report published by B. Riley FBR on October 02, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated MBIO shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 20, 2019. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on August 13, 2019, and assigned a price target of $7. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for MBIO, as published in its report on June 21, 2019. Oppenheimer’s report from December 21, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $18 for MBIO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)

One of the most important indicators of Mustang Bio Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -87.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MBIO is recording 504.20K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.43%, with a loss of -13.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.25, showing growth from the present price of $0.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MBIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mustang Bio Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MBIO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MBIO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MBIO has decreased by -0.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,634,040 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.79 million, following the sale of -3,290 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in MBIO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.56%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -138,638 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.0 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,481,199.

MBIO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.10% at present.