Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) closed Tuesday at $10.65 per share, down from $10.67 a day earlier. While Hawaiian Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HA fell by -36.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.71 to $9.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.29% in the last 200 days.

On December 16, 2022, Goldman started tracking Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) recommending Sell. A report published by Deutsche Bank on April 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for HA. Cowen also Upgraded HA shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 13, 2022. MKM Partners initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for HA, as published in its report on June 10, 2021. Wolfe Research’s report from April 28, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $32 for HA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 47.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -65.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HA is recording an average volume of 1.22M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.11%, with a loss of -4.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.80, showing growth from the present price of $10.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hawaiian Holdings Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HA has increased by 3.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,075,466 shares of the stock, with a value of $99.49 million, following the purchase of 297,582 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in HA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.45%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -134,395 additional shares for a total stake of worth $65.89 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,348,044.

During the first quarter, US Global Investors, Inc. added a 516,014 position in HA. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 78302.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.21%, now holding 2.52 million shares worth $31.0 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its HA holdings by -0.17% and now holds 1.88 million HA shares valued at $23.19 million with the lessened 3268.0 shares during the period. HA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.10% at present.