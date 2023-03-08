In Tuesday’s session, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) marked $17.67 per share, down from $17.79 in the previous session. While Arcus Biosciences Inc. has underperformed by -0.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RCUS fell by -47.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.75 to $16.74, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.35% in the last 200 days.

On November 18, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) recommending Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on October 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for RCUS. BTIG Research also rated RCUS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $57 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 15, 2021. Berenberg Initiated an Buy rating on November 24, 2020, and assigned a price target of $50. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for RCUS, as published in its report on November 23, 2020. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from April 03, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $21 for RCUS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -90.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -36.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and RCUS has an average volume of 1.18M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.09%, with a loss of -2.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.42, showing growth from the present price of $17.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RCUS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arcus Biosciences Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RCUS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RCUS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in RCUS has increased by 13.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,381,590 shares of the stock, with a value of $181.29 million, following the purchase of 982,995 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in RCUS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.08%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -90,974 additional shares for a total stake of worth $92.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,290,724.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -597,777 position in RCUS. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional 39436.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.18%, now holding 3.32 million shares worth $71.72 million. At the end of the first quarter, PFM Health Sciences LP decreased its RCUS holdings by -20.10% and now holds 2.7 million RCUS shares valued at $58.47 million with the lessened -0.68 million shares during the period. RCUS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.30% at present.