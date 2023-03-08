As of Tuesday, Five9 Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FIVN) stock closed at $66.47, down from $68.13 the previous day. While Five9 Inc. has underperformed by -2.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FIVN fell by -31.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $121.17 to $46.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.13% in the last 200 days.

On January 05, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) to Hold. A report published by Morgan Stanley on October 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for FIVN. Credit Suisse also rated FIVN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $90 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 23, 2022. MoffettNathanson Initiated an Hold rating on September 22, 2022, and assigned a price target of $103. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for FIVN, as published in its report on September 13, 2022. Deutsche Bank’s report from August 15, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $120 for FIVN shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. MKM Partners also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Five9 Inc. (FIVN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Five9 Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -36.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FIVN is recording 1.34M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.37%, with a gain of 0.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $85.68, showing growth from the present price of $66.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FIVN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Five9 Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FIVN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FIVN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FIVN has increased by 2.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,617,503 shares of the stock, with a value of $521.33 million, following the purchase of 162,503 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another decreased to its shares in FIVN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -23.34%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,123,653 additional shares for a total stake of worth $290.75 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,690,624.

During the first quarter, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. added a 76,634 position in FIVN. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.66 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 23.93%, now holding 3.43 million shares worth $269.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its FIVN holdings by 27.15% and now holds 3.01 million FIVN shares valued at $236.78 million with the added 0.64 million shares during the period.