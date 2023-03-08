A share of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) closed at $0.72 per share on Tuesday, up from $0.71 day before. While VEON Ltd. has overperformed by 1.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VEON rose by 79.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $0.84 to $0.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 48.28% in the last 200 days.

On August 26, 2021, BofA Securities Upgraded VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) to Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on January 27, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for VEON. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for VEON, as published in its report on October 06, 2020. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of VEON Ltd. (VEON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

VEON Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 98.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VEON is registering an average volume of 1.39M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.70%, with a gain of 1.56% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze VEON Ltd. Shares?

A giant in the Telecom Services market, VEON Ltd. (VEON) is based in the Netherlands. When comparing VEON Ltd. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.82, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -18.50%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

