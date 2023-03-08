As of Tuesday, Assure Holdings Corp.’s (NASDAQ:IONM) stock closed at $5.61, up from $5.00 the previous day. While Assure Holdings Corp. has overperformed by 12.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IONM fell by -94.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $163.00 to $3.99, whereas the simple moving average fell by -69.01% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -27.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Assure Holdings Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and IONM is recording 10.30K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 36.93%, with a loss of -0.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.67, showing decline from the present price of $5.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IONM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Assure Holdings Corp. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

