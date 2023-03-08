The share price of ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) fell to $3.03 per share on Tuesday from $3.14. While ARC Document Solutions Inc. has underperformed by -3.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARC fell by -16.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.18 to $2.11, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.91% in the last 200 days.

On November 08, 2018, B. Riley FBR Reiterated ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARC) to Buy. A report published by B. Riley FBR Inc. on November 02, 2017, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ARC. Sidoti also rated ARC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 20, 2015. Robert W. Baird March 25, 2011d the rating to Outperform on March 25, 2011, and set its price target from $9 to $12.

Analysis of ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of ARC’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ARC is recording an average volume of 148.68K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.31%, with a loss of -9.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.25, showing growth from the present price of $3.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ARC Document Solutions Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Specialty Business Services sector, ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) is based in the USA. When comparing ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.79, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -18.10%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in ARC has decreased by -5.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,794,196 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.75 million, following the sale of -154,281 additional shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LL made another decreased to its shares in ARC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.51%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -28,373 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.45 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,846,804.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 31,265 position in ARC. Acadian Asset Management LLC sold an additional 80318.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.54%, now holding 1.37 million shares worth $4.78 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its ARC holdings by -2.90% and now holds 1.26 million ARC shares valued at $4.41 million with the lessened 37708.0 shares during the period. ARC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 50.80% at present.