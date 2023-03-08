Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) marked $3.98 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $4.05. While Altice USA Inc. has underperformed by -1.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATUS fell by -64.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.17 to $3.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -44.01% in the last 200 days.

On January 23, 2023, TD Securities Downgraded Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) to Hold. A report published by Goldman on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ATUS. BofA Securities also rated ATUS shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $3.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 08, 2022. HSBC Securities November 04, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ATUS, as published in its report on November 04, 2022. Pivotal Research Group’s report from November 03, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $5 for ATUS shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Altice USA Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -43.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 4.59M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ATUS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.45%, with a gain of 0.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.15, showing growth from the present price of $3.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATUS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Altice USA Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) is one of the biggest names in Telecom Services. When comparing Altice USA Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.28, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -179.40%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ATUS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ATUS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s position in ATUS has increased by 1.77% in the first quarter. The company now owns 35,252,350 shares of the stock, with a value of $172.74 million, following the purchase of 611,945 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ATUS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.28%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 288,216 additional shares for a total stake of worth $111.49 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 22,753,927.

During the first quarter, Redwood Capital Management LLC added a 4,450,000 position in ATUS. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 10.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 514.77%, now holding 12.07 million shares worth $59.14 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ATUS holdings by 8.44% and now holds 11.2 million ATUS shares valued at $54.88 million with the added 0.87 million shares during the period. ATUS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 59.80% at present.