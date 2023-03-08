The share price of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) rose to $0.80 per share on Tuesday from $0.77. While Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has overperformed by 4.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADVM fell by -34.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.82 to $0.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.90% in the last 200 days.

On July 07, 2022, Truist Upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) to Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on July 23, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ADVM. SVB Leerink also Downgraded ADVM shares as ‘Mkt Perform’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 03, 2021. Truist April 29, 2021d the rating to Hold on April 29, 2021, and set its price target from $30 to $9. RBC Capital Mkts April 29, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for ADVM, as published in its report on April 29, 2021. Chardan Capital Markets’s report from April 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $5 for ADVM shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)

To gain a thorough understanding of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -59.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ADVM is recording an average volume of 465.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.44%, with a gain of 11.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.67, showing growth from the present price of $0.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADVM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADVM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADVM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in ADVM has decreased by -28.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,772,874 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.06 million, following the sale of -3,095,776 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another decreased to its shares in ADVM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.25%.

ADVM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 64.50% at present.