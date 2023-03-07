monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) marked $147.39 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $156.28. While monday.com Ltd. has underperformed by -5.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MNDY fell by -0.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $192.22 to $73.58, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.55% in the last 200 days.

On February 10, 2023, DA Davidson Downgraded monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on December 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for MNDY. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated MNDY shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $135 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 13, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on September 23, 2022, and assigned a price target of $180. MoffettNathanson initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for MNDY, as published in its report on September 22, 2022. Loop Capital’s report from September 12, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $175 for MNDY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 57.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of monday.com Ltd.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 657.14K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MNDY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.77%, with a loss of -6.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $174.40, showing growth from the present price of $147.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MNDY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze monday.com Ltd. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.97%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MNDY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MNDY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Franklin Advisers, Inc.’s position in MNDY has increased by 13.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,137,728 shares of the stock, with a value of $278.31 million, following the purchase of 250,369 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in MNDY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.22%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 42,128 additional shares for a total stake of worth $175.93 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,351,331.

During the first quarter, 1832 Asset Management LP added a 275,800 position in MNDY. AllianceBernstein LP sold an additional -0.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -11.76%, now holding 0.86 million shares worth $112.02 million. At the end of the first quarter, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its MNDY holdings by 29.89% and now holds 0.78 million MNDY shares valued at $101.12 million with the added 0.18 million shares during the period. MNDY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.90% at present.