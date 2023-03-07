Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) marked $1.22 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $1.34. While Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -8.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VORB fell by -82.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.59 to $1.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -59.50% in the last 200 days.

On October 12, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB) recommending Underperform. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on February 28, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for VORB.

Analysis of Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1545250.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 470.85K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VORB stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.15%, with a loss of -12.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.33, showing growth from the present price of $1.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VORB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VORB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VORB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 176,023.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC subtracted a -10,540 position in VORB. Group One Trading LP purchased an additional 33027.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18,765.34%, now holding 33203.0 shares worth $55781.0. VORB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.80% at present.