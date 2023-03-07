Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) closed Monday at $7.59 per share, up from $7.51 a day earlier. While Transocean Ltd. has overperformed by 1.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RIG rose by 101.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.69 to $2.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 80.38% in the last 200 days.

On February 16, 2023, Barclays Downgraded Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) to Equal Weight. A report published by The Benchmark Company on January 19, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RIG. Barclays also Upgraded RIG shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 06, 2022. CapitalOne August 02, 2022d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for RIG, as published in its report on August 02, 2022. Pareto’s report from March 24, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $5 for RIG shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Transocean Ltd.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RIG is recording an average volume of 22.93M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.39%, with a gain of 10.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.19, showing decline from the present price of $7.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RIG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Transocean Ltd. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RIG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RIG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RIG has increased by 5.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 62,678,964 shares of the stock, with a value of $422.46 million, following the purchase of 3,027,303 additional shares during the last quarter. PRIMECAP Management Co. made another decreased to its shares in RIG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.83%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -388,617 additional shares for a total stake of worth $313.84 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 46,564,489.

During the first quarter, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP added a 11,178,737 position in RIG. Contrarius Investment Management purchased an additional 3.32 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.00%, now holding 31.02 million shares worth $209.08 million. At the end of the first quarter, Van Eck Associates Corp. decreased its RIG holdings by -0.90% and now holds 25.13 million RIG shares valued at $169.39 million with the lessened -0.23 million shares during the period. RIG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.60% at present.