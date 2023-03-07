Currently, AMTD Digital Inc.’s (HKD) stock is trading at $7.93, marking a gain of 0.25% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -99.69% below its 52-week high of $2555.30 and 4.20% above its 52-week low of $7.61. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -26.11% below the high and +4.86% above the low.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

As well, it is important to consider HKD stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 7.16.HKD’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.67, resulting in an 10.57 price to cash per share for the period.

How does AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 7 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 4.13% of its stock and 4.13% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG holding total of 4904.0 shares that make 0.02% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 49040.0.

An overview of AMTD Digital Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) traded 1,742,694 shares per day, with a moving average of $8.43 and price change of -2.08. With the moving average of $10.64 and a price change of -5.08, about 3,754,716 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, HKD’s 100-day average volume is 2,164,761 shares, alongside a moving average of $15.28 and a price change of -33.17.