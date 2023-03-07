Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) closed Monday at $3.05 per share, down from $3.19 a day earlier. While Whole Earth Brands Inc. has underperformed by -4.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FREE fell by -66.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.17 to $3.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.17% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2021, Cowen started tracking Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) recommending Outperform. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on July 14, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FREE. Lake Street also rated FREE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 22, 2021. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on February 12, 2021, and assigned a price target of $22. ROTH Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for FREE, as published in its report on January 28, 2021. DA Davidson’s report from December 15, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $16 for FREE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FREE is recording an average volume of 315.22K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.43%, with a loss of -14.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FREE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Whole Earth Brands Inc. Shares?

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Packaged Foods market. When comparing Whole Earth Brands Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 105.17, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -127.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FREE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FREE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC’s position in FREE has increased by 766.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,932,673 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.11 million, following the purchase of 2,594,266 additional shares during the last quarter. FIAM LLC made another increased to its shares in FREE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.65%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 207,120 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,602,374.

During the first quarter, Armistice Capital LLC added a 80,000 position in FREE. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 55645.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.38%, now holding 2.39 million shares worth $9.07 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its FREE holdings by 41.11% and now holds 2.08 million FREE shares valued at $7.88 million with the added 0.61 million shares during the period. FREE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.50% at present.