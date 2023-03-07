As of Monday, Montrose Environmental Group Inc.’s (NYSE:MEG) stock closed at $38.06, up from $37.17 the previous day. While Montrose Environmental Group Inc. has overperformed by 2.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MEG fell by -13.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $57.49 to $28.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.91% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On March 02, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE: MEG) to Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on December 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for MEG. JP Morgan also Upgraded MEG shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $47 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 12, 2022. JP Morgan Initiated an Neutral rating on March 18, 2022, and assigned a price target of $55. BofA Securities December 08, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for MEG, as published in its report on December 08, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from April 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $55 for MEG shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Montrose Environmental Group Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MEG is recording 186.15K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.21%, with a loss of -24.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $50.60, showing growth from the present price of $38.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MEG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Montrose Environmental Group Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.44%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MEG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MEG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Weatherbie Capital LLC’s position in MEG has decreased by -11.75% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,717,002 shares of the stock, with a value of $147.15 million, following the sale of -361,671 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $106.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,972,095.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 61,707 position in MEG. William Blair Investment Manageme purchased an additional 50123.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.58%, now holding 1.45 million shares worth $78.48 million. At the end of the first quarter, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its MEG holdings by 12.62% and now holds 1.41 million MEG shares valued at $76.09 million with the added 0.16 million shares during the period. MEG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.20% at present.