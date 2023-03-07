As of Monday, Addex Therapeutics Ltd’s (NASDAQ:ADXN) stock closed at $1.49, down from $1.83 the previous day. While Addex Therapeutics Ltd has underperformed by -18.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADXN fell by -73.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.45 to $0.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.09% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -45.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ADXN is recording 303.22K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.34%, with a loss of -31.34% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Addex Therapeutics Ltd Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.74% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADXN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADXN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 72,142 shares of the stock, with a value of $77192.0, following the purchase of 72,142 additional shares during the last quarter. Citadel Securities LLC made another increased to its shares in ADXN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 223.24%.

At the end of the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC increased its ADXN holdings by 106.54% and now holds 14526.0 ADXN shares valued at $15543.0 with the added 7493.0 shares during the period. ADXN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 20.74% at present.