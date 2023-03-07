Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) marked $2.88 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $3.12. While Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -7.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EVLV fell by -8.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.95 to $1.57, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.06% in the last 200 days.

On February 08, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) recommending Overweight. A report published by Stifel on March 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for EVLV. Stifel also rated EVLV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 26, 2021.

Analysis of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 96.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 702.35K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for EVLV stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.23%, with a gain of 2.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.08, showing growth from the present price of $2.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EVLV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EVLV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EVLV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s position in EVLV has increased by 28.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,979,111 shares of the stock, with a value of $18.3 million, following the purchase of 1,325,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC made another increased to its shares in EVLV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.83%.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its EVLV holdings by 2.30% and now holds 2.95 million EVLV shares valued at $9.01 million with the added 66123.0 shares during the period. EVLV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.80% at present.