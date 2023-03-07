iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) closed Monday at $5.71 per share, up from $5.29 a day earlier. While iHeartMedia Inc. has overperformed by 7.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IHRT fell by -72.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.74 to $4.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.10% in the last 200 days.

On March 01, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) to Underweight. A report published by Barrington Research on March 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for IHRT. Goldman also Downgraded IHRT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 10, 2022. Wells Fargo July 08, 2022d the rating to Equal Weight on July 08, 2022, and set its price target from $23 to $9. BofA Securities June 24, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for IHRT, as published in its report on June 24, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from June 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $11 for IHRT shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of iHeartMedia Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and IHRT is recording an average volume of 596.46K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.09%, with a loss of -19.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.14, showing growth from the present price of $5.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IHRT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze iHeartMedia Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.41% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IHRT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IHRT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 22,656,926 shares of the stock, with a value of $175.59 million, following the sale of -1,068 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $140.59 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,140,000.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 194,073 position in IHRT. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 55683.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.75%, now holding 7.32 million shares worth $56.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, Silver Point Capital LP increased its IHRT holdings by 13.63% and now holds 5.55 million IHRT shares valued at $42.98 million with the added 0.67 million shares during the period. IHRT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.41% at present.