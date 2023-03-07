A share of Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) closed at $3.90 per share on Monday, up from $3.82 day before. While Ardelyx Inc. has overperformed by 2.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARDX rose by 358.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.98 to $0.49, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 149.15% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On March 03, 2023, Wedbush Upgraded Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) to Outperform. A report published by Piper Sandler on November 17, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald also Downgraded ARDX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $1 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 06, 2022. Ladenburg Thalmann October 14, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ARDX, as published in its report on October 14, 2021. Jefferies’s report from July 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $2 for ARDX shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4193.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ardelyx Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ARDX is registering an average volume of 7.44M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.73%, with a gain of 35.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.35, showing growth from the present price of $3.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARDX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ardelyx Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARDX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARDX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC’s position in ARDX has increased by 139.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,774,333 shares of the stock, with a value of $57.94 million, following the purchase of 11,520,955 additional shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in ARDX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.13%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -221,284 additional shares for a total stake of worth $29.77 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,162,045.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 2,550,138 position in ARDX. Woodline Partners LP sold an additional -1.86 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -34.90%, now holding 3.48 million shares worth $10.18 million. At the end of the first quarter, Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its ARDX holdings by 103.80% and now holds 2.9 million ARDX shares valued at $8.49 million with the added 1.48 million shares during the period. ARDX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.50% at present.