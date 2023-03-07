In Monday’s session, BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) marked $1.93 per share, up from $1.92 in the previous session. While BlackSky Technology Inc. has overperformed by 0.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BKSY fell by -15.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.73 to $1.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.06% in the last 200 days.

On November 07, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) recommending Buy. A report published by Credit Suisse on October 12, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for BKSY. Lake Street also rated BKSY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 26, 2022.

Analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 113.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

BlackSky Technology Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BKSY has an average volume of 681.05K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.51%, with a gain of 8.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BKSY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BlackSky Technology Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BKSY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BKSY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 9,951,809 shares of the stock, with a value of $18.11 million, following the purchase of 9,951,809 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BKSY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.60%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 21,299 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,560,093.

At the end of the first quarter, Samlyn Capital LLC decreased its BKSY holdings by -2.88% and now holds 1.26 million BKSY shares valued at $2.3 million with the lessened 37506.0 shares during the period. BKSY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 29.00% at present.