A share of Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) closed at $13.59 per share on Monday, up from $12.12 day before. While Quanterix Corporation has overperformed by 12.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QTRX fell by -56.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.87 to $6.31, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.48% in the last 200 days.

On August 15, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) to Hold. A report published by SVB Leerink on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for QTRX. Cowen also Downgraded QTRX shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 09, 2022. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for QTRX, as published in its report on October 15, 2021. Goldman’s report from June 04, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $53 for QTRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating.

Analysis of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Quanterix Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and QTRX is registering an average volume of 299.58K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.04%, with a gain of 23.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.75, showing growth from the present price of $13.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QTRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Quanterix Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QTRX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QTRX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Camber Capital Management LP’s position in QTRX has increased by 14.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,425,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $48.4 million, following the purchase of 425,000 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in QTRX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.42%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 77,943 additional shares for a total stake of worth $33.28 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,355,178.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 22,903 position in QTRX. Millennium Management LLC sold an additional -0.16 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.03%, now holding 1.65 million shares worth $23.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, Frontier Capital Management Co. L decreased its QTRX holdings by -19.96% and now holds 1.55 million QTRX shares valued at $21.88 million with the lessened -0.39 million shares during the period. QTRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.80% at present.