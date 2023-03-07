As of Monday, ACM Research Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACMR) stock closed at $11.85, up from $10.69 the previous day. While ACM Research Inc. has overperformed by 10.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACMR fell by -55.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.61 to $5.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.47% in the last 200 days.

On March 06, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) to Overweight. A report published by Jefferies on February 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for ACMR. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded ACMR shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 22, 2023. Jefferies November 07, 2022d the rating to Hold on November 07, 2022, and set its price target from $8 to $7. Morgan Stanley October 18, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for ACMR, as published in its report on October 18, 2022. Jefferies’s report from October 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $8 for ACMR shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 99.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of ACM Research Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ACMR is recording 882.03K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.30%, with a gain of 12.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.51, showing growth from the present price of $11.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACMR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ACM Research Inc. Shares?

The Semiconductor Equipment & Materials market is dominated by ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) based in the USA. When comparing ACM Research Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.98, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 525.40%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACMR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACMR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ACMR has increased by 4.86% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,874,658 shares of the stock, with a value of $35.9 million, following the purchase of 133,314 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ACMR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.31%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 477,655 additional shares for a total stake of worth $35.34 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,829,140.

During the first quarter, Bank of America, NA subtracted a -319,241 position in ACMR. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 1.69 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1,133.59%, now holding 1.84 million shares worth $23.03 million. ACMR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.70% at present.