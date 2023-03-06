A share of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) closed at $2.62 per share on Friday, up from $1.97 day before. While United Insurance Holdings Corp. has overperformed by 32.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UIHC fell by -24.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.67 to $0.29, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 133.71% in the last 200 days.

On August 10, 2021, Raymond James Downgraded United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Wells Fargo on January 06, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for UIHC. Wells Fargo also Downgraded UIHC shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 08, 2019. Raymond James May 14, 2018d its ‘Strong Buy’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for UIHC, as published in its report on May 14, 2018. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC)

It’s important to note that UIHC shareholders are currently getting $0.24 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -23.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -58.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and UIHC is registering an average volume of 420.70K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 24.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 22.27%, with a gain of 37.89% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze United Insurance Holdings Corp. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 55.17%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UIHC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UIHC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s position in UIHC has decreased by -2.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,774,648 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.3 million, following the sale of -45,327 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in UIHC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -13.37%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -83,955 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.01 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 543,892.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -308,517 position in UIHC. Lido Advisors LLC purchased an additional 45363.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 21.09%, now holding 0.26 million shares worth $0.48 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its UIHC holdings by -0.26% and now holds 0.19 million UIHC shares valued at $0.35 million with the lessened 482.0 shares during the period. UIHC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.70% at present.