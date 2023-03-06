A share of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) closed at $1.11 per share on Friday, down from $1.16 day before. While Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -4.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JNCE fell by -84.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.94 to $0.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.69% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On May 11, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) to Neutral. A report published by Raymond James on May 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for JNCE. SMBC Nikko also rated JNCE shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 16, 2022. Raymond James September 14, 2021d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for JNCE, as published in its report on September 14, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from March 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $20 for JNCE shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -75.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and JNCE is registering an average volume of 2.48M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.55%, with a loss of -3.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.25, showing growth from the present price of $1.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JNCE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Jounce Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JNCE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JNCE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Tang Capital Management LLC’s position in JNCE has increased by 2.97% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,000,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.85 million, following the purchase of 144,097 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,259,653.

During the first quarter, RTW Investments LP subtracted a -1,110,748 position in JNCE. BofA Securities, Inc. purchased an additional 3.24 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 69,970.44%, now holding 3.25 million shares worth $3.8 million. At the end of the first quarter, Cowen & Co. LLC decreased its JNCE holdings by -23.94% and now holds 2.77 million JNCE shares valued at $3.25 million with the lessened -0.87 million shares during the period. JNCE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.50% at present.