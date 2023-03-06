Currently, Terran Orbital Corporation’s (LLAP) stock is trading at $2.38, marking a fall of -2.26% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -81.28% below its 52-week high of $12.69 and 84.11% above its 52-week low of $1.29. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -30.43% below the high and +42.01% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, LLAP’s SMA-200 is $3.17.

As well, it is important to consider LLAP stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 4.64.

How does Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 5 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.80 in simple terms.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 41.09% of shares. A total of 91 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 44.54% of its stock and 75.60% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Beach Point Capital Management LP holding total of 19.84 million shares that make 13.93% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 31.34 million.

The securities firm Lockheed Martin Corp. holds 13.21 million shares of LLAP, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 9.28%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 23.37 million.

An overview of Terran Orbital Corporation’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) traded 15,321,519 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.20 and price change of +0.46. With the moving average of $1.90 and a price change of +1.05, about 6,548,567 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, LLAP’s 100-day average volume is 3,898,577 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.10 and a price change of +0.07.