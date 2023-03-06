In Friday’s session, Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) marked $4.52 per share, down from $4.65 in the previous session. While Arbe Robotics Ltd. has underperformed by -2.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARBE fell by -37.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.03 to $2.89, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.00% in the last 200 days.

On February 04, 2022, Maxim Group started tracking Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) recommending Buy. A report published by Cowen on December 08, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ARBE. Wells Fargo also rated ARBE shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 02, 2021.

Analysis of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Arbe Robotics Ltd.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ARBE has an average volume of 971.37K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.60%, with a loss of -27.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.80, showing growth from the present price of $4.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARBE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arbe Robotics Ltd. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 30.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARBE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARBE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Credit Suisse Asset Management’s position in ARBE has decreased by -0.11% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,950,404 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.96 million, following the sale of -2,099 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Saba Capital Management LP increased its ARBE holdings by 552.15% and now holds 0.32 million ARBE shares valued at $1.15 million with the added 0.27 million shares during the period. ARBE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 32.30% at present.