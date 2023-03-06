Currently, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s (CDIO) stock is trading at $6.24, marking a fall of -9.30% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -39.12% below its 52-week high of $10.25 and 683.33% above its 52-week low of $0.80. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -26.12% below the high and +492.45% above the low.

As well, it is important to consider CDIO stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 83461.04.CDIO’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.86, resulting in an 375.99 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO): Earnings History

If we examine Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.02, slashing the consensus of -$0.66. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.68, resulting in a 103.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.02 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.66. That was a difference of $0.68 and a surprise of 103.00%.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 42.83% of shares. A total of 14 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 2.72% of its stock and 4.76% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Linden Advisors LP holding total of 85713.0 shares that make 0.90% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.52 million.

The securities firm Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 25698.0 shares of CDIO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.27%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.16 million.

An overview of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) traded 11,580,124 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.66 and price change of +5.10. With the moving average of $1.73 and a price change of +5.33, about 4,655,970 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CDIO’s 100-day average volume is 2,442,674 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.65 and a price change of -3.77.